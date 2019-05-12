Fearne Cotton can't sleep without her husband by her side.

The 37-year-old television and radio presenter has admitted she struggles with anxiety, and will often lay awake worrying unless her husband Jesse Wood, 42, is at home and in bed with her.

She said: ''If I have got something nerve-wracking the next day, then I get anxious and I can make things feel nerve-wracking even if they are not. I anticipate him coming back home and that is enough to make me not be able to sleep. I am like, 'Will I hear him, will I be in bed and will he wake me up?' But he won't wake me up because I will still be bloody awake.''

Fearne also struggles with ''driving along the motorway'' and has avoided travelling on the fast roads for ''two years''.

She added: ''One of my biggest fears is driving along the motorway - I haven't done that for about two years. I will get back to it, but I don't feel ready or clear enough to give it a go yet.

''So there is stupid stuff like that, or if I have to be on radio the next day, it will start my heart racing and it is a very physical thing.''

Luckily, the blonde beauty hasn't suffered from an anxiety attack in several months, after having battled with her mental health for years and trying many different kinds of alternative therapies.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, she said: ''I will just stay in the moment and it's sort of been all right recently.''