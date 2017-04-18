Fearne Cotton believes her teeth used to make her look like the ''Easter bunny''.

The 35-year-old radio and television presenter has taken to social media to share a photograph of her as a child, and she claims her two front teeth resemble those of a four-legged furry animal.

The blonde beauty posted a picture of her when she was younger on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''Throw back to when I had teeth like the easter bunny (sic).''

And the star has since taken to the photo-sharing site to show off her ''big fat swollen right eye''.

Alongside a close-up picture of her face, she wrote: ''Morning. I've woken to a big fat swollen right eye. #popeye (defo my right eye. If you take a selfie it is a reverse image) (sic).''

However, the 'Celebrity Juice' star - who has four-year-old son Rex and 19-month-old daughter Honey with her husband Jesse Wood - has previously revealed she feels mortified when she remembers how she used to look and how much foundation she used to apply on her face when she was a teenager.

Speaking previously about the moments that make her cringe, Fearne said: ''Any picture of me aged 24 to 14, my make-up is horrific, my foundation was really unnatural, the pale neck. It was all shades of wrong.

''The more make-up you put on and the more you over exaggerate your features it actually drags you down and makes you look older.''

And the fashion and beauty muse has admitted she used to feel a lot of pressure to dress well but has started ''embracing'' a more natural aesthetic.

The former 'Top of the Pops' host explained: ''I used to be [pressure] but now I'm embracing it all.''