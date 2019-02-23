Faye Tozer thought she was ''far too selfish'' to have children before having her son Benjamin.

The 43-year-old singer admitted that before she fell pregnant with her and husband Michael Smith's son, who is now nine years old, she was convinced she would never have kids and didn't feel a family was ''ever going to be [part] of her life''.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: ''Before I had Benjamin, I was a crazy career girl and I thought I'd always be far too selfish to have children. I didn't feel little kids were ever going to be part of my life.''

''But I met the right person in Michael and the hormones kicked in. Benjamin has been the best thing that happened to me. Having a child changed my perspective on the world - on what really matters.''

The former Steps member went on to confess that although being away from her partner is tough, she and Michel make it work as when they see each other they spend all their time ''cosied up on the sofa''.

She said: ''It's tough being away from home. Michael works away as well, but it works and we're together we spend all our time with each other cosied up on the sofa watching TV or even at a hotel.

Faye added that her partner had to ''hold the fort'' during her stint on the latest series of 'Strictly Come Dancing' and insisted she'll be taking him away as a thank you.

She said: ''Strictly was a tough job and Michael had to hold the fort at home. I'm going to treat him to a nice holiday this year to say thank you.''