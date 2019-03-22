Faye Tozer was a ''goody two shoes'' at school.

The 43-year-old singer has admitted that she was fearful of what her mother would do if she misbehaved in class.

The Steps star is set to join the cast of the hit West End musical 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' this May, starring as strict teacher Miss Hedge.

Speaking about her forthcoming gig at the Apollo theatre to Baz Bamigboye's column in the Daily Mail newspaper, the 'Tragedy' singer said her role is a ''gorgeous part'' and hailed the production as ''groundbreaking''.

The play is directed by Jonathan Butterell and choreographed by Kate Prince, and Faye - who along with her Steps bandmates came up with their routines - added that the dance moves were ''right up her street''.

The 'One For Sorrow' hitmaker is taking over from Hayley Tamaddon to join existing cast members, including Layton Williams (Jamie) and Shane Richie (Hugo).

Faye's casting comes after her stint on 2018's 'Strictly Come Dancing' and the star previously revealed that despite her busy schedule, she and her husband Michael Smith - with whom she has nine-year-old son Benjamin - make it work as when they see each other, they spend all their time ''cosied up on the sofa''.

She said: ''It's tough being away from home. Michael works away as well, but it works and we're together we spend all our time with each other cosied up on the sofa watching TV or even at a hotel. ''

Faye added that her partner had to ''hold the fort'' during her time on the BBC One ballroom and Latin show, and planned to take him on holiday to reward him.

She said: '''Strictly' was a tough job and Michael had to hold the fort at home. I'm going to treat him to a nice holiday this year to say thank you.''