Fatboy Slim will never go grime or do ''more drum and bass'' even though his son wants him to modernise his sound.

The 'Praise You' hitmaker has revealed 18-year-old Woody Cook - whom the DJ has with his ex-wife Zoe Ball - keeps asking him to step out of his comfort zone and channel his inner Stormzy or Chase & Status, but he's not interested because he doesn't think he can ''do a good job'' making and mixing that kind of music.

The 56-year-old record producer - whose real name is Norman Cook - told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''My son is really into grime and drum and bass and I'm going, 'OK, that's not what I do.'

''My ­son goes, 'Dad, why don't you play more drum and bass?' and I'm like, 'Cause I'm not really into it and I wouldn't do a good job..'''

Despite recently admitting he is aware ''the clock is ticking'' on his music career, Norman insisted that when you are playing in dingy clubs and late-night festivals, it doesn't matter if you are going ''grey and bald''.

He said: ''If you're in a boy band, your career's over in your mid-20s.

''Once you get out there in the dark, no-one can really see, so you can get as grey and fat and bald as you want.''

The 'Right Here, Right Now' hitmaker feels lucky that he is still successful but after more than 35 years in the industry, he knows that he does have a ''sell-by date'' and success won't last forever.

He said earlier this year: ''I'm just at a point in life where I'm kind of tremendously enthralled that I'm still allowed to do this but aware that in terms of shelf life and sell by dates the clock is ticking.

''So, I'm trying to cram in all the things that I haven't done yet.''

The 'Weapon of Choice' star said he sometimes gets ''jaded'' by his work because he's been doing it for so long.

He added: ''I can occasionally get jaded about my musical career as I have been doing this for 35 years.''