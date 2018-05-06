Fatboy Slim's heart is ''still wounded'' following his split from Zoe Ball.

The 54-year-old DJ - whose real name is Norman Cook - has admitted he does't feel ready to get back out there on the dating scene because he still hasn't recovered from breaking up with the 47-year-old presenter in September 2016.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''I'm single, I'm definitely not on Tinder. It's been 18 years since I was in this situation. I've forgotten what the rules are. My heart's not ready. My heart is still wounded to be honest.''

The estranged couple - who have children Woody, 17, and Nelly, eight, together - got married in 1999 and briefly split in 2003 when Zoe revealed that she had had an affair with Dan Peppe but their relationship ended for good almost two years ago.

And while Fatboy Slim is struggling to move on, Zoe found love again with Billy Yates.

The pair dated for a year until Billy was tragically found dead at his home in London last May following a long-term battle with depression.

Zoe said recently: ''He called me and his little face was there and at that moment my heart exploded with so much love and I thought that whatever it is we will get through this because I love him so much. I wish I'd told him that.

''He hopped on his bike and he cycled off and he blew me a kiss goodbye. That was the last time I saw him and I feel really grateful I got my goodbye.

''He was the life and soul of the room and working with him was brilliant. He was so well-read and he had a real scientific mind and I would be lost in the stuff he knew. To do something for him - the beautiful, loving man who's life ended way too soon - I think it's a really nice thing.

''I'm going to have to dig deep and it's going to be emotional. There are times I really can't believe he's gone. I knew how much pain he was in but you just want to say, 'Come on, stay with me and let's find something positive and get you out of that headspace.' It was [getting] harder and harder to do that.''

She's now rumoured to be dating Michael Reed and the pair live together.