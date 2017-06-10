Fatboy Slim, Chaka Khan and Zara Larsson wowed crowds at this year's Wildlife festival on Friday (09.06.17).

The 53-year-old DJ - whose real name is Norman Cook - took to the WHP stage on the first day of the three-day festival and kicked off his 90-minute set with a remix of his songs 'Praise You' and 'Renegade Master' 'Eat Sleep Rave Repeat', followed by his rendition of the 'Eye of the Tiger', 'Funk Soul Brother' and 'Weapon of Choice'.

Earlier in the day, seventies music legend Chaka Khan entertained the audience with her powerful performance but couldn't resist poking fun at the teen fans while she was on stage by claiming they were too young to remember her hit records.

Speaking during her gig, she said: ''This song was by me and Rufus. But you weren't born then'', before she went on to sing the 1979 track 'Do You Love What You Feel',

Despite being 20 minutes late to take to the Wildlife Main Stage, she continued to blow the crowds away by performing 'I'm a woman' and 'Tell me something good'.

Swedish singer Zara also put on an entertaining show, which saw her belt out her popular singles; 'Never Forget You', 'Girls Like' as well as her 2017 hit 'Lush Life'.

The blonde-haired beauty admitted she was ''really really excited'' to be at the Shoreham-by-Sea music extravaganza to sing her new records.

She said: ''I'm really really excited to be here because it's the first show I can play my new album.''

The star continued her set with a cover version of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You', before finishing up with 'Ain't My Fault', 'So Good' and 'I Would Like'.

Clean Bandit are known for collaborating with a number of artists including Louisa Johnson and Jess Glynne, but even they got confused as to what other artists were joining them on stage during their 45-minute set.

During their performance, the group, which is comprised of Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson - teased that Sean Paul and Anne-Marie would be accompanying them to perform 'Rockabye'.

They said: ''This next song is dedicated to motherhood. And we have some special guests coming to join us ... Anne-Marie and Sean Paul.''

However the trio had to apologise on stage when they realised they had made a mistake and were not joining forces with fellow artists to perform the 2016 record.

They said: ''I just made a massive mistake they're not here. I'm so sorry about that.''

And the group continued to perform the song without the other collaborators.

However they were joined on stage by Stylo G to perform 'Come Over'. They also performed 'Extraordinary', 'Tears' featuring Louisa Johnson, as well as 'Rather Be'.

George Ezra stunned the audience by performing his new hits, which he revealed are about ''dreaming'' and escapism, as well as classic records from his first album 'Wanted On Voyage'.

Speaking about his performance, he said: ''These new songs are about dreaming and getting away'', before he sang 'Getaway'.

The musician revealed he had to take ''three trips'' to inspire his latest music because he found the world was starting to become ''strange'' and he needed to get away.

He said: ''What I did to write this album I took three trips to get away. I found things were getting a bit strange. I found the perfect thing to do was to take time away.''

George then introduced his next track 'Barcelona', and said: ''I took time away by myself to a city in Europe. A city called Barcelona.''

And it was during George's vacation to the Spanish city he was inspired to write his new song 'Pretty Shining People'.

Before playing the track, he said: ''So one thing I noticed in Barcelona is none of us have a clue what we're doing and we're doing the best we can. And as soon a as I realised this it made me relax.''

George also performed 'Blame It On Me', as well as his new song 'All My Love' before ending his gig with 'Budapest'.

Jess Glynne had the crowds on their feet as she sang her classic hits 'Right Here', 'Rather Be' and 'Ain't got far to go.'

The flame-haired beauty sipped on some ''cinnamon tea'' before she continued her performance.

She said: ''I just need some cinnamon tea. Hold tight.''

After a gulp of the flavoured beverage Jess continued to sing 'Bad Blood', 'Love me', 'You Can Find Me' and 'Hold My Hand'.

Although the 27-year-old pretended she had finished her set and walked off the stage, she swiftly returned to sing her 2015 record 'Don't be so hard on yourself'.

Earlier in the day Giggs wowed fans with 'The Blow Back' , '3 Wheels Up' and

'Lock doh', whilst Rudimental played their single with Ed Sheeran titled 'Lay It All On Me', before playing Sigma's 'Nobody to Love' and John Newman's 'Feel The Love'.

Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal and Eric Prydz are set to headline for the second day of the music bash on Saturday (10.06.17).