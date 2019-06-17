Fatboy Slim is aware ''the clock is ticking'' on his music career.

The 'Right Here, Right Now' hitmaker feels lucky that he is still successful but after more than 35 years in the industry, he knows that he does have a ''sell-by date'' and success won't last forever.

He said: ''I'm just at a point in life where I'm kind of tremendously enthralled that I'm still allowed to do this but aware that in terms of shelf life and sell by dates the clock is ticking.

''So, I'm trying to cram in all the things that I haven't done yet.''

The 55-year-old star - whose real name is Norman Cook - admitted he sometimes gets ''jaded'' by his work because he's been doing it for so long.

He added: ''I can occasionally get jaded about my musical career as I have been doing this for 35 years.''

Despite his long career, the DJ still has a list of things he wants to achieve - even if some of them are ''stupid''.

Speaking to Absolute Radio presenter Danielle Perry backstage at the Isle of Wight festival over the weekend, he said: ''A film sound track was definitely the last one on my printed list, but it just frees me up to think of more and more stupid things. I'm gonna play in a toilet this summer somewhere.''

The 'Praise You' hitmaker recently served as musical director on Julian Temple's 'Ibiza - The Silent Movie' - and had a great time working with the ''iconic'' filmmaker.

He said: ''He is one of the most iconic and talented documentary producers. Well obviously I know quite a lot about Ibiza, at least I thought I did until we started this film.

''Julian Temple has just been a director that I've always rated and the way he makes films is very similar to how I make records. He uses little found bits and then glues them all together and makes a kind of collage out of it. So, we got on really well.

''We have kind of got history going back through Glastonbury and everything.''

