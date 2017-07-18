Fatboy Slim has revealed Adele is working on a fourth record, but finding it difficult to write lyrics because she is not ''depressed'' enough.
Fatboy Slim says Adele is finding it hard to pen lyrics for her fourth record because she is so ''happy''.
The 53-year-old DJ - whose real name is Norman Cook - is neighbours with the 'Hello' hitmaker and the pair often go round one another's houses for a catch up on their music and to ponder life's ups and downs.
The 'Praise You' hitmaker agrees with the 29-year-old singer that they both write better songs when they are ''depressed''.
He said: ''Adele told me how she's having difficulty writing her fourth LP.
''She said: 'I write all my best songs when I'm depressed, and I'm just really happy now.'''
Norman - who hasn't released a new record since 2010's 'Here Lies Love' - also teased that he is working on a song with a ''hideously famous'' pop star, but is keeping tight-lipped on who it is.
Meanwhile, the producer - who broke up with wife Zoe Ball, with whom he has children Woody, 16, and Nelly, six, in September after 18 years together - has complained of having a ''wonky back'' after decades behind the decks.
He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I have a slightly wonky back. It's from years of titling my head where my DJ headphones sit, and controlling the laptop I DJ on.
''I have to see a chiropractor once a month. But I had my hearing tested for the first time recently, and the doctor was amazed how good my hearing is! So, really, I can't complain.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.