The rappers have had a rocky relationship for several years, but the All the Way Up hitmaker has always expressed an interest in working with the 99 Problems star.

"I've always been a big fan of Jay Z and an admirer of his music and what he's done as a businessman," Fat Joe previously told AllHipHop.com. "It was always on my bucket list to work with him."

Fat Joe is gearing up to release his new album Plata O Plomo with rapper Remy Ma next month (Feb17) and they recently launched their singles Cookin and Money Showers on Jay Z's streaming music service Tidal, according to AllHipHop.com.