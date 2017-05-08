Farrah Abraham wore a Bollywood-inspired ensemble to this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards because she wanted to ''bring culture'' to the event.

The 25-year-old American television personality adorned an embellished pink skirt, matching shawl from the handcrafted Indian bridal-wear store Taal Boutique and Bridal, with a bejewelled crop top, which she accessorised with an ornately decorated long pendant, a headpiece and a bindi to the red carpet event in Los Angeles on Sunday (07.05.17) because she wanted to ''inspire'' other people to ''embrace new cultures'' through the clothes they wear.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices for the star-studded bash, the 'Teen Mom' star told Too Fab Online: ''[I] wanted to bring culture to the red carpet.

''I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences.''

And the golden-haired beauty - who has eight-year-old daughter Sophia - has admitted her uber glamorous attire made her feel ''freaking amazing'' and ''sexy''.

She continued: ''[I felt] freaking amazing, Bollywood and sexy.''

And the 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant - who took part in the reality show in 2015 - claims she was the ''best dressed'' at the ceremony.

Farrah has shared a string of images of her alongside other celebrity guests who attended the event, including 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host LL Cool J, Amber Rose, 'Trainwreck' actor John Cena, Tyler Posey and DJ Khaled, on social media.

And she captioned the numerous posts, which were shared on her Instagram account as well as on her Instagram Story that stays on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours: ''Keeping dry @mtv Movie Awards

'' The Crew @mtv

''@djkhaled @mtv@chanelwestcoast

'' @steveaoki @MTV#movieawards

''#bestdressed@mtvindia (sic).''