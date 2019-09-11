Farrah Abraham wants a partner who ''loves'' her daughter.

The 28-year-old television personality is looking for love, but has said she won't be romancing anyone unless they have room in their heart for her 10-year-old daughter Sophia.

She said: ''What am I looking for in a partner? I would say a partner who is well-rounded, loves my daughter and loves dogs. Just a good, fun, outgoing person. I'm sure all of us who are single, which there are so many of us, are looking for a great human being. But there's very few.''

Farrah has Sophia with her late ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood, and although her daughter really wants a younger sibling, Farrah isn't in a rush to expand her family until she's completely settled down with someone.

She added: ''Sophia really hopes that she gets a brother or sister. I just hope I meet a human who's great enough to do that with. But I'm in no rush. I'm OK being married to myself at this point.

''I'm OK with adopting. Sophia is my one and only right now. We have a happy family. We're great right now.''

The 'Teen Mom' alum also has strict rules on what she expects from her future partner, and says she would want them to sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep them from gossiping about their love life.

She said: ''When it comes to dating now, especially after all my therapy and relationship therapy, I've just seen some really nasty things in men. I definitely don't need anyone dating me anymore because I'm famous or I'm a celebrity. I take that really serious now.

''I definitely know what I'm looking at now when it comes to personalities and behaviour and human behaviour. I don't take any chances anymore. They sign NDA. They're not allowed to call press or other people, be friends with reporters. I take it really serious.''

And Farrah is keen to teach her daughter about being in the spotlight, and about ''sexist attitudes'' toward women.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the 'Celebrity Big Brother' star said: ''I discussed with her about being a celebrity in the limelight, and if a female acts like a male, it's treated way differently, as we've seen. I think Sophia understands the harshness and the unfairness and the sexist attitudes toward women when they act like males. Sophia will rise and be above that. She's definitely aware.''