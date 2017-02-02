Farrah Abraham treated her four pampered pooches to a spa day on Thursday (02.02.17).

The 25-year-old porn star isn't the only member of the family who gets to enjoy pedicures, facials and massages as her furry friends were in for a treat today when she booked them into the Lake Way Veterinary surgery in Austin, Texas, for a day of nail clipping, bathing and blow drying in order to raise money for charitable organisation Caring for Cambodia.

Taking to her Twitter account, Farrah uploaded a photograph of her cuddling up to her fluffy creatures after their treatment alongside the caption: ''All my pooches had a spa day for a great cause @caringforcambodia sending over 10,000 tooth brushes for youth! @lakewayvet (sic).''

Although her four puppies all appeared to be healthy and happy after their spa day, Farrah has come under fire numerous times over the years for her treatment of her animals.

Just last year, the former 'Teen Mom' star was heavily criticised after she put her two six-week-old Pomeranian puppies called Prince and Princess - which her dog Posh gave birth to and her pet pooch Blue fathered at the beginning of 2016 - up for adoption.

She said at the time: ''#puppydogmondays #TeenMom puppy family Please email for more info on giving Princess her new home serious enquires only farrahabrahampr@gmail.com #pomeranian #pompuppy #puppies photo by @@pablo.pequeno (sic)''

Farrah also received some negative feedback when she announced Posh's pregnancy, with some saying the star is a ''backyard breeder'' and slamming her for not having her canine spayed when there are so many dogs in shelters.