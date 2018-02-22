Farrah Abraham claims MTV ''sex-shamed'' her for working in porn.

The 26-year-old reality star is suing the network and the entire team behind her former show 'Teen Mom OG' after she was cut from the remainder of the series last October, which she claimed stemmed from her decision to continue her adult film career.

In her $5 million lawsuit against Viacom - who own MTV - Eleventh Street Productions, Anxious Eleven and 'Teen Mom' producer Morgan J. Freeman, Farrah - who is suing for harassment, wrongful termination based upon gender discrimination and retaliation based upon gender discrimination - claimed the issues related to an incident on October 30, the day before she was let go from the show.

According to E! News, documents state Freeman and the production crew ''harassed, humiliated and discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed and sex shamed'' during a meeting on that date, which she claimed was in response to her adult entertainment career.

The lawsuit continued: ''Threats were made against Ms. Abraham by Freeman about ending her career with MTV and sabotaging future deals Ms. Abraham had in place with MTV, and defaming her.

''Given Freeman's hostile tone, mannerisms and body language, Ms. Abraham feared for her life.''

The 'Axeman 2: Overkill' star claimed that she was cut from the remainder of the show, and had a ''lucrative deal'' cancelled which had been in the pipeline with MTV for months as a ''direct result'' of the row and her decision to not ''conform to their gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear''.

Farrah accused the producer of being ''abusive'' and said his harassment ''interfered'' with her work performance and well-being.

She also claimed MTV ''retaliated'' by cutting her from the show in response to her internal complaint against Freeman.

Aside from financial damage, Farrah is seeking damages to compensate for the ''emotional pain, emotional suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life'' she claims to have suffered from the incident.

And the former '16 and Pregnant' star - who has daughter Sophia, eight, with late boyfriend Derek Underwood - claims she's taken legal action to instigate wider change.

She told E! News: ''''I am here to make a change for the LGBT and female community at large, and I'm proud I stay true to my identity as a business entrepreneur, reality star, and single mother.

''I am a business women and female Celebrity leader who will not be shamed or discriminated against by Viacom, MTV, my peers as it's illegal for me to do the same to them

''As my MTV executives, crew , cast have all bought my branded products over the years I know my truth of being Farrah Abraham the loving mother and protector of my family and I fight for what is right and creating a better, safer world...I encourage all adults to have a healthy sex life to not be sex shamed and feel sexually liberated.''

A spokesperson for Viacom insisted the lawsuit was ''without merit''.

They said: ''We respect Farrah's decision to pursue other endeavours, and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.''