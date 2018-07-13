Farrah Abraham claims to have started the ''trend'' of having lip filler removed.

The 27-year-old TV star has taken to her Instagram account to give her followers a behind-the-scenes look into her having her filler removed in June, shortly before make-up mogul Kylie Jenner revealed that she too had undergone the same procedure.

Farrah posted a video of the painful-looking moment she had the filler removed from her unnaturally plump pout, and she captioned it: ''June 14th : Get your lip filler out the right way for more see @drsheilanazarian [kisses emojis] #lipfiller #removal #farrahabraham #summer #2018 #beauty #juvaderm #restylane #drnazarian #trendsetter #beverlyhills (sic)''

In the video clip, she explained: ''So, we are taking out some of that injectable stuff - this is not an injection. You're making sure that your lips are lower here and not above where your lips need to be.''

The issue of lip fillers has been in the news again recently after Kylie - who is well known for her artificially-enhanced pout - revealed she's decided to have her fillers removed.

The make-up mogul made the confession on Instagram after posting a photograph of herself and friend Anastasia Karanikolao.

After a fan observed that Kylie's appearance had changed, the 20-year-old beauty replied: ''I got rid of all my filler [smiley emoji] (sic)''

Kylie first became insecure about her lips when she was just 15, after a boy she kissed commented on the size of her pout.

The American star - who has five-month-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott - said: ''I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you'd be a good kisser because you have such small lips'. It just really affected me. I didn't feel desirable or pretty.''