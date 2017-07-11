Farrah Abraham's mother Debra Danielsen has denied mentally abusing her daughter.

The 26-year-old reality star broke down in tears when she made the shock allegation while speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky on the 'Teen Mom OG' reunion show on Monday (10.07.17).

When the physician asked: ''People see you being abusive to her ... They want me to confront you about that.''

She abruptly interrupted: ''So I've never received abuse?''

When Debra came on stage, she profusely dismissed her daughter's comments.

She told Dr Drew: ''There was no abuse ... None of that went on ... Everyone in this audience has had something happen to them.''

When Farrah was quizzed about the abuse further, she remained tight-lipped, insisting it was hard to talk about.

She said: ''To understand someone's background or upbringing or interaction with their parents or family ... I don't feel like [talking about it]. I've talked about it so much.''

Farrah and her mother's relationship has been estranged for some time, partly due to her not getting along with her fiancé David.

She said: ''I'm speaking from aggravation. I think of the times where it feels like my arguments or fights are wasted energy that has held me back in certain ways. Over the years, I continue working on how I want to invest in myself and my therapy.''

Debra then went on to allege she was abused by Farrah on the MTV show.

Going into detail, she said: ''I sat there for an hour being mentally, emotionally and verbally abused and I asked her repeatedly to stop it and she would not ... And I went like this.''

Debra also explained that she hadn't been able to see her granddaughter, Farrah's eight-year-old girl Sophia, for months.

She said: ''I haven't gotten to see Farrah or Sophie, or talk to her, since April ... I have no access to my granddaughter.''