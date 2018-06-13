Farrah Abraham has ''not been charged'' after she was arrested for allegedly getting involved in a fight with an employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The former 'Teen Mom' star was reported to have been arrested on Tuesday (12.06.18) after she was allegedly embroiled in a physical altercation with the male member of staff which resulted in her striking the worker.

But according to a statement from her representative, the 27-year-old reality star was not involved in any ''battery or trespassing'', and was released from police custody on Wednesday (13.06.18) afternoon.

The statement read: ''This situation has been blown out of proportion, Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing.''

Her representative added that Farrah is a ''sweet and ambitious young woman'', who was at the hotel for a business meeting when the alleged incident is said to have taken place.

They added in their statement: ''Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards of herself. She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethics and pushes herself harder than her team recommend sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality TV show for many years.''

According to reports at the time, police were called to the scene and when they arrived Farrah was overheard shouting, ''You should know who I am.''

It was then claimed that the star - who was believed to be staying at the hotel with her nine-year-old daughter Sophia - was arrested and charged with ''battery and trespassing'' by the Beverly Hills Police Department.