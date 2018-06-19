Farrah Abraham has denied being arrested for ''trespassing and misdemeanour battery'' at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday (12.06.18).

The 27-year-old reality star was reported to have got embroiled in a psychical altercation with a male member of staff at the property where it was claimed she stuck the worker following a row.

However, she has since spoken out about the alleged incident and insists she was simply kept in ''containment'' whilst maintaining her innocence.

Speaking on the red carpet at the MTV Video and TV Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday (16.06.18), her first public appearance since the altercation, Farrah stressed: ''I wasn't arrested. I was taken to containment and people lied and said I touched or battered somebody and I was trespassing, which all I'm not guilty of and never did.

''So, everybody else out there, a public form of bullying somebody who is well-known, I don't tolerate that and I'm much stronger than that.''

A police statement issued to website TooFab reads: ''A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel guests.''

The guard claimed to cops that Farrah ''struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel. Officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation.''

The hotel's employer didn't receive any medical attention at hospital and Farrah - who was staying there with her nine-year-old daughter Sophia - was reportedly set a bail of $500.

TMZ reported that the police were called and when they arrived Farrah was overheard shouting: ''You should know who I am.''

It has been an eventful few months for Farrah as in March she finally reached a settlement with Viacom over her dismissal from 'Teen Mom OG'.

The reality star brought a $5 million lawsuit against MTV's parent company and the entire team who worked on the series after she claimed she had been dropped from the programme last October because of her work in porn and had been a victim of gender discrimination and harassment by staff. The case was ''amicably settled'' a few months ago according to court documents.

Farrah also recently split from her Hollywood stuntman boyfriend Aden Stay.