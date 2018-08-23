Farrah Abraham has blasted her 'Teen Mom OG' star replacement for copying her.

The 27-year-old reality star was let go by the MTV show in March, and she has now given her opinion of new recruit Bristol Palin after watching a preview of her first episode.

The latter has come into the parenting series with a similar story to original star Maci Bookout, who raised her son Bentley on her own after breaking up with the boy's father, before remarrying.

In a clip, which aired at the 2018 Video Music Awards on Monday (20.08.18), Bristol, 27, said: ''I was a teen mom. My life is not perfect at all.''

Farrah compared watching the short teaser to watching the movie 'Girl, Interrupted', in which many of the patients in a mental health hospital want to be just like Angelina Jolie's alter ego Lisa.

In an interview with The Blast, she said: ''I think it's great. I do feel like I'm watching an episode of 'Girl, Interrupted' now. She moves to where I live. She looks like she wants to be a Farrah Abraham but isn't with her 'Maci' storyline.''

However, despite checking out Bristol, Farrah insists she won't be regularly tuning in.

She said: ''I just don't watch anymore.''

The former 'Couples Therapy' star has got some tips for Bristol though, to not let the show's producers influence the way she brings up her children.

On what advice she would give her successor, she replied: ''I've shown the best how to deal with the producers and not let that negativity persuade your mindset and your kids.

''So I wish them all the best and it is a job - not where you make friends.''

In March, Farrah said she finally reached a settlement with Viacom over her dismissal from the show.

The US star brought a $5 million lawsuit against MTV's parent company and the entire team who worked on the series after she claimed she had been dropped from the programme last October because of her work in porn and had been a victim of gender discrimination and harassment by staff. However, the case was ''amicably settled'' a few months ago, according to court documents.