Farrah Abraham is in talks for her own TV show.

The 27-year-old reality star was let go by the MTV show 'Teen Mom OG' in March, and now looks set to have her own series after a meeting with producer-and-director Jeff Jenkins, the man behind shows such as 'The Simple Life' and 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Farrah could be heard in a video taken by TMZ, telling Jeff: ''Pleasure, good meeting. Big hugs.''

She then told the gossip site of their plans: ''Jeff Jenkins is the best and we've got some good shows coming.

''I'm proud to work with somebody who has a great career in television and hard working just like me.

''We are bringing some next level shows.''

Referring to her nine-year-old daughter Sophia, who was walking beside her, she joked: ''Sophia is going to keep it on lockdown.''

When pressed for further details however, she said: ''No, we are good for now.''

The reality star was joined at the meeting in Studio City by her manager, David Weintraub, who said: ''You can only do other people's shows for so long till you have to have your own is all I'll say.''

Sources said the new show will focus on single mothers and how they manage to find time to be parents and go on dates.

Two networks have reportedly offered to air the show.

Meanwhile, Farrah recently slammed her 'Teen Mom OG' star replacement for copying her.

The brunette beauty gave her opinion of new recruit Bristol Palin after watching a preview of her first episode.

The latter came into the parenting series with a similar story to original star Maci Bookout, who raised her son Bentley on her own after breaking up with the boy's father, before remarrying.

In a clip, which aired at the 2018 Video Music Awards in August, Bristol, 27, said: ''I was a teen mom. My life is not perfect at all.''

Farrah compared watching the short teaser to watching the movie 'Girl, Interrupted', in which many of the patients in a mental health hospital want to be just like Angelina Jolie's alter ego Lisa.

She said: ''I think it's great. I do feel like I'm watching an episode of 'Girl, Interrupted' now. She moves to where I live. She looks like she wants to be a Farrah Abraham but isn't with her 'Maci' storyline.''

However, despite checking out Bristol, Farrah insisted she won't be regularly tuning in.

She said: ''I just don't watch anymore.''

The former 'Couples Therapy' star had some tips for Bristol though, to not let the show's producers influence the way she brings up her children.

On what advice she would give her successor, she replied: ''I've shown the best how to deal with the producers and not let that negativity persuade your mindset and your kids.

''So I wish them all the best and it is a job - not where you make friends.''

In March, Farrah said she finally reached a settlement with Viacom over her dismissal from the show.

The US star brought a $5 million lawsuit against MTV's parent company and the entire team who worked on the series after she claimed she had been dropped from the programme last October because of her work in porn and had been a victim of gender discrimination and harassment by staff. However, the case was ''amicably settled'' a few months ago, according to court documents.