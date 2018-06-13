Farrah Abraham was arrested after allegedly getting involved in a fight with an employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday night (12.06.18).

The former 'Teen Mom' star is reported to have got embroiled in a psychical altercation with the male member of staff which resulted in her striking the worker following a row.

According TMZ, the police were called and when they arrived Farrah, 27, was overheard shouting, ''You should know who I am.''

The Beverly Hills Police Department ultimately charged Farrah - who was staying at the hotel with her nine-year-old daughter Sophia - with ''battery and trespassing''.

It has been an eventful few months for Farrah as in March she finally reached a settlement with Viacom over her dismissal from 'Teen Mom OG'.

The reality star brought a $5 million lawsuit against MTV's parent company and the entire team who worked on the series after she claimed she had been dropped from the programme last October because of her work in porn and had been a victim of gender discrimination and harassment by staff. The case was ''amicably settled'' a few months ago according to court documents.

Farrah also recently split from her Hollywood stuntman boyfriend Aden Stay.