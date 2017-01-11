Social justice movie I Am Not Madame Bovary earned five nominations, including Best Film, Best Actress for Fan Bingbing, Best Supporting Actor for Dong Chengpeng, and Best Director for Chinese filmmaker Feng Xiaogang.

It will compete against The Wailing, Godspeed, Harmonium, and The Age of Shadows for the Best Film honour, while the Best Director category also features Na Hong-jin (The Wailing), Koji Fukada (Harmonium), Derek Tsang (Soul Mate), and Lav Diaz (The Woman Who Left).

Park Chan Wook's South Korean erotic thriller The Handmaiden led all nominees with six, but missed out on nods for the prestigious Best Film and Best Director titles. Instead, it landed mentions for Best Supporting Actress (Moon So-ri), Best Screenplay, and Best Editing.

Zombie drama Train to Busan was another five-time nominee, with Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor nods going to Gong Yoo and Ma Dong-seok, respectively.

Other acting nominations went to Michael Hui (Godspeed), Asano Tadanobu (Harmonium), Son Ye-jin (The Last Princess), Charo Santos-Concio (The Woman Who Left), and Elaine Jin (Mad World).

The winners of the Asian Film Awards will be unveiled during a ceremony in Hong Kong on 21 March (17).