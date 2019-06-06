Famke Janssen says her former alter ego Jean Grey ''deserves'' her own film in the 'X-Men' franchise as her character arc is ''really powerful and very important'' in the Marvel comics.
Famke Janssen is ''just happy'' Jean Grey is finally getting her own standalone movie in the 'X-Men' franchise.
The 54-year-old actress portrayed the telepathic mutant character in the original 'X-Men' trilogy alongside Hugh Jackman, James Marsden and Halle Berry and she is delighted that the Marvel character is the star attraction in 'Dark Phoenix' - which sees Sophie Turner in the starring role - because he story arc in the Marvel comics is ''really powerful and very important''.
In an interview with Variety, she said: ''I'm just happy that Dark Phoenix got her own movie because she deserves it. And it's a really powerful and very important story in the comics, that in 'The Last Stand' we just touched upon the tiniest part of. It was something that needed to be told as a full-blown film and now that's happening. And it's wonderful.''
The 'Golden Eye' star also revealed that 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie approached her prior to taking on the role of Jean for the first time in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse' to ask for her blessing which Famke was more than happy to give.
She said: ''She did [reach out before initially taking the role] and she reached out again and she's lovely. I'm so excited to see the film.''
The movie follows Sophie's Jean Grey as she evolves into the Dark Phoenix - one of the most powerful mutants of all - after being hit by a cosmic force during a life-threatening rescue mission in space.
