Fall Out Boy want to reach lost young people with their new album.

The US rockers will release their seventh LP, 'Mania', next month and bassist Pete Wentz is hoping the songs will help ''kids'' who are looking to ''figure themselves out'' and let them believe they can fit the world around themselves.

He said: ''The world can be a big lonely place, especially for kids who are trying to figure themselves out. I think sometimes we can forget that... that's who Mania is meant to speak to. That's who I want to reach. I don't think that kids should feel like they need to adjust their empathy or selves to the world - I'd rather give them the belief that they can adjust the world to fit their empathy.''

Pete also promised the EDM-influenced 'Young and Menace' isn't indicative of the album as a whole, but the song offered them the chance to do a ''hard restart'' and do something completely different.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''It feels like every once in awhile, you've gotta do a hard restart that clears the cache and erases the hard drive.

''I think that's what 'Young and Menace' was - a big palette cleanse. I think it gave us the space to create something brand new.''

Pete believe it is important for the band to continue to evolve, rather than just making music that sounds like fan-pleasing classic work.

He said: ''I think we have to just move forward - that's the goal of us (I don't mean the band; I mean humans) - we just need to evolve.

''No one wants to be who they were two years ago or 10 years ago... it's great to have that snapshot, but it's time to hang up your hat when you think your glory days are behind you.

''I think the sound of FOB will always come with us because of the nature of how Patrick sings against the music - it is just inherently there.''