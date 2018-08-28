Fall Out Boy want to work with Migos again.

The pop punk band - comprised of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman - previously collaborated with the hip-hop trio in 2015 on 'Make America Psycho Again' - the remix album of their original LP 'American Beauty/American Psycho' - and have admitted they'd like to team up again.

Speaking to NME magazine, Pete Wentz said: ''I think [Migos] were really big in the hip-hop community, but they weren't really super-well known yet. They're actually on the 'American Beauty/American Psycho' remix album - so check it out. Their verse is really cool on it. Of course [we'd work with them again].''

However, fans may have to wait a little while for that collaboration as Fall Out Boy have only just released a new EP called 'Lake Effect Kid'.

The three- track mini album features the songs 'City In a Garden', 'Super Fade' and the titular track.

The latter is a new version of a demo from 2008's 'CitizensFOB Mixtape: Welcome to the New Administration'.

The 'Uma Thurman' hitmakers have described the EP as their ''love letter'' to their home city of Chicago, Illinois.

They tweeted alongside the artwork: ''This is our love letter to Chicago. Lake Effect Kid EP out now https://fanlink.to/lakeeffectkidep (sic)''

Meanwhile, the band have unveiled The MANIA Experience, which retells the story of their latest record, 'MANIA', through exciting visuals created by various artists spread over different rooms, soundtracked to unheard remixes of the album tracks, as well as covers, exclusive merchandise and much more.

The MANIA Experience is open on September 8 and September 9, tickets are free with fans able to RSVP.