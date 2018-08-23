Fall Out Boy have released surprise EP 'Lake Effect Kid'.

The three-track mini album from the pop punk band - comprised of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman - features the songs 'City In a Garden', 'Super Fade' and the titular track.

The latter is a new version of a demo from 2008's 'CitizensFOB Mixtape: Welcome to the New Administration'.

The 'Uma Thurman' hitmakers have described the EP as their ''love letter'' to their home city of Chicago, Illinois.

They tweeted alongside the artwork: ''This is our love letter to Chicago. Lake Effect Kid EP out now https://fanlink.to/lakeeffectkidep (sic)''

Meanwhile, the band - who are gearing up to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals this weekend - have unveiled The MANIA Experience, which retells the story of their latest record, 'MANIA', through exciting visuals created by various artists spread over different rooms, soundtracked to unheard remixes of the album tracks, as well as covers, exclusive merchandise and much more.

In a series of tweets, they revealed: ''Decided to start the party early by opening up #TheMANIAExperience before the show starts on Saturday. We teamed up with so many incredible artists to help bring the album to life in a completely different lens, so get your cameras ready ...

There will be 12 different spaces for you to walk through (everything from a giant purple wave, to a room with music boxes filled with unreleased remixes and covers, + more). Frosty and Royal Tea will be there, in the fur, ready for some photo ops ...

Also gonna have a pop up shop with limited edition merch specific to the experience and Wrigley, giveaways & other fun along the way. Who knows what could happen (sic)''

The MANIA Experience is open on September 8 and September 9, tickets are free with fans able to RSVP.

They added: ''#TheMANIAExperience will be open on 9/8 + 9/9. Tickets will be free & you can RSVP starting on Tuesday, but more info coming soon. (sic)''