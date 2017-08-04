Fall Out Boy have delayed the release of their LP 'MANIA' because they felt they'd ''rushed'' it.

The emo pop punk band's frontman Patrick Stump took to Twitter on Thursday evening (03.08.17) to post a lengthy note explaining that they have decided to wait until January 19 to drop the eagerly-anticipdated follow-up to 2015's 'American Beauty/American Psycho', because they want to give fans the quality they deserve.

Their seventh studio album was originally meant to be coming on September 15, but they will now have an extra four months to make a polished masterpiece.

The 'Uma Thurman' hitmaker wrote: ''The album just isn't ready, and it felt very rushed,'' he told his fans. ''I'm never going to put a record out I genuinely don't believe is as strong or valid as the one that came before it. (sic)''

The 33-year-old rocker joked about how had been thinking of ''fun'' ways, like him becoming a superhero and saving bassist Pete Wentz' guitar from their burning down studio, to explain the fact they just need more time on the project, but it is what it is.

He added: ''I know we're supposed to come up with some really exciting story to spin in pull-quotes about how the studio exploded and I ran in to save Pete's bass or something. Or like aliens stole the master tapes. That would be fun for sure but the truth is, we just want the record to be better than we can make it in the next couple weeks and it will require a little more time. (sic)''

Pete recently said he believes it is important for the band to continue to evolve, rather than just making music that sounds like fan-pleasing classic work.

He said: ''I think we have to just move forward - that's the goal of us (I don't mean the band; I mean humans) - we just need to evolve.

''No one wants to be who they were two years ago or 10 years ago... it's great to have that snapshot, but it's time to hang up your hat when you think your glory days are behind you.

''I think the sound of FOB will always come with us because of the nature of how Patrick sings against the music - it is just inherently there.''