Fall Out Boy have finished recording their seventh studio album.

Bassist Pete Wentz has confirmed the group are in the mixing stage of the record, which is expected to drop in January 2018, and didn't think the band - whose new album was initially due to be released in September before being pushed back - would be in such a position six months ago.

He said: ''We're done recording, officially! Which is pretty awesome. We're just in the mixing stages now. Now, we're just mixing and mastering the songs, which is really exciting.

''This didn't seem like a place we could get to six months ago. It's really cool to be here. We finished recording, maybe last week.''

Pete admitted Fall Out Boy's new album will have a ''pretty aggressive'' sound, and the 'Uma Thurman' hitmakers - who are also made up of Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley - were keen to ensure it lives up to its 'Mania' title.

He said: ''The next song we put out will be less electronic, comparatively, but at the same time the record is called 'Mania' so it's going to feel manic just by nature of what it's called.

''I think it's not all super electronic but maybe it is all pretty aggressive.''

Fall Out Boy kick off their 'Mania Tour' on Friday (20.10.17) in Cleveland, Ohio, but Pete recently admitted they hadn't even ''rehearsed'' with their new production.

Speaking to cleveland.com, he added: ''It's going to be different staging than our last couple of tours. I'm excited about it. We haven't rehearsed it yet, so hopefully it all works. The visuals will be based on mania and based on the album. Hopefully that all comes together the way it's supposed to.''