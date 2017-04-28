Fall Out Boy have announced new album 'M A N I A'.

The 'Phoenix' rockers surprised fans with the release of brand new song 'Young and Menace' on Thursday (27.04.17) and have revealed it is from their seventh studio album, which will drop on September 15.

The band's bass player Pete Wentz says the lead single is about being an ''outsider'' in the town they grew up in, Chicago.

He explained: ''There's a lyric in the song, 'trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,' that reminded me of growing up

in the suburbs of Chicago. I didn't look like anyone there or feel like anyone - I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn't until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realised I did fit in

somewhere in this word - with the other people who didn't fit in.

''It's hard to rationalise rage - it's hard to quantify anxiety ... this song does neither. It embraces the wave of those emotions.''

The 37-year-old hunk compared the video for the song to the Christmas movie 'Elf', which sees a human who always believed he was one of the mythical Santa's little helpers, feel out of of place in the real world.

He said: ''The concept is the idea of a movie like 'Elf', where he

realises maybe he isn't an elf after all, but ours has less comedic

elements and more real world implication. She realises that maybe she

is human after all - but maybe the line between us and monsters is

blurrier than we think ...''

'M A N I A' is the follow-up to 2015's chart-smashing 'American Beauty/American Psycho'.

Fall Out Boy - also comprised of Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley - have also announced a 20-city US arena kicking off in Cleveland, Ohio on October 20 and concluding in Phoenix, Arizona on

November 18.