Faith Hill and Tim Mcgraw says touring has strengthened their relationship.

The 'Live Like You Were Dying' hitmaker has been married to his wife for 21 years and still loves being able to see her sing on stage every night.

He revealed: ''For me, it's hearing her sing every night - that's the best part about [the tour]. Because she's not out there singing much ... To see her up on stage, having a great time and just belting it out? I mean, I always say it: when I'm on stage with her, it's like NASCAR trying to keep up with an Indy car. She's just that good. So, to watch her sing and see what she does is pretty inspiring.''

The pair are currently on the road together for the Soul2Soul World Tour but they joked they would be going on separate vacations when it's over.

He quipped: ''I'm going to go on a man vacation after this is over.''

Whilst Faith added: ''I need a girl vacation, actually, I am surrounded by girls, but I love that. We have a great time in my dressing room.''

With their anniversary just around the corner, Faith and Tim won't be too worried about giving each other gifts.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''He's good. He doesn't need to get me anything. Honestly, do you, baby? He's good at giving gifts and making surprises ... That's the best gift ever. That's amazing. I get to do that four-hour workout with you? No, thank you. That's my gift - I don't have to do that workout with you.''