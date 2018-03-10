Faith Hill and Tim Mcgraw performed together in the UK for the first time ever on Friday (09.03.17) and joked about ''issues'' in their marriage.

The country music power couple brought their hugely successful 'Soul2Soul' tour to London's O2 arena to headline the opening night of the annual three-day music festival Country To Country, where they entertained fans with their extensive back catalogue and some jokey banter about their 21-year marriage.

After they gazed into each other's eyes for 'Break First', Tim joked that he had won the staring contest between them.

He said: ''I won the stare down contest tonight. For all the husband's out there - can I get an amen?''

He jokingly added to his wife: ''I kicked your ass tonight,'' before introducing Faith to the crowd at the arena by saying: ''Ladies and gentlemen, can I introduce my wife Mrs McGraw.''

Faith replied: ''That would be weird if I wasn't your wife,'' and introduced Tim, before saying: ''you definitely know him better than you know me.''

As they bantered back and forth, to the delight of the crowd, Tim quipped: ''We don't need to get our issues out here in front of everyone. Just because we're overseas doesn't mean they don't have cameras. We don't have to air our dirty laundry. It's all fake news.''

Faith added: ''We're here to have a good time. We're just playing. We're crazy,'' before they launched into their duet 'Telluride', with lyrics including 'It don't matter as long as we're together.''

The pair had arrived on stage together holding hands, with Tim reverently kneeling in front of his wife as they sang the Aretha Franklin and George Michael duet 'I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me).'

During her solo set, Faith spoke about International Women's Day, explaining: ''Yesterday was Women's Day but in my mind every day is Women's Day,'' before singing 'Free'. She also wowed her London fans with solo renditions of 'Wild One' and 'Just Breathe', along with her cover of the classic 'Piece Of My Heart'.

As the crowd sang 'This Kiss' back to her, she exclaimed: ''I can't believe what's happening right now.''

Tim's fans were also treated to a number of his solo songs, including 'Real Good Man' and 'Humble and Kind'.

They reunited on stage for 'Speak To A Girl' and 'It's Your Love', with pictures of their children playing on the big screen.

The loved-up couple then went their separate ways as Faith appeared from the side of the stage to walk through the crowd, while Tim made his way into the tiered seating section, with both hugging fans, shaking hands and stopping for selfies and fistbumps.

They finished their almost two-hour set with a powerful rendition of 'I Need You' before sharing a kiss and walking off stage hand-in-hand.

Earlier in the evening, Kelsea Ballerini played her first ever UK gig on the main stage, while Brett Young took to the spotlight stage between Kelsea's performance and Faith and Tim's.

Country To Country continues at London's O2 arena this weekend, with Kacey Musgraves headlining on Saturday (10.03.18) and Little Big Town the following night.