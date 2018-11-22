Faith Evans will perform at Kim Porter's funeral.

The 47-year-old model will be laid to rest on Saturday (24.11.18), over a week after she passed away at her Los Angeles home, and the 45-year-old singer - who is the widow of Notorious B.I.G. is set to sing at the service in Columbus, Georgia.

Kim's former partner, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, is said to be keen to deliver a eulogy at the service but sources told TMZ he is still so ''distraught'' over her shock death, he's unsure he could make it through his speech.

Mary J. Blige will also attend the service, though she's not scheduled to perform.

At the request of the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker - who had Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila with Kim, his on/off partner of 13 years - his former partner's casket will arrive at the funeral in a horse-drawn carriage because the model adored the creatures.

Kim passed away after suffering ''flu-like'' symptoms for weeks and though an autopsy has been carried out, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later confirmed Kim's body had been released after an autopsy was carried out, but they still need to undertake further tests to determine the cause of death.

Diddy recently staged a brunch in Kim's memory at his home, where he was joined by friends including Jay Z, Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige and Chris Rock.

Quincy Jones, Pharrell Williams, Rashida Jones and Kimora Lee Simmons were also in attendance.

A source said: ''They all brought their children. It was a big family affair.''

It's said that Minister Michael Beckwith prayed with the group, and Diddy did all the talking throughout the brunch.

The hip hop mogul recently admitted he's been living a ''nightmare'' since the death of his ex.

Alongside a video of himself cradling Kim while she was pregnant, he wrote on Instagram: ''For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't.

''I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.

''We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love [love heart emoji] (sic)''