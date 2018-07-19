Faith Evans, the widow of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., has married musician Stevie J.
The 45-year-old singer - the widow of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. - tied the knot with the US musician in Las Vegas, and the pair are said to have hired their wedding official just hours before getting hitched on Tuesday night (17.07.18).
Sources close to the newlyweds told TMZ that Faith called local minister Joelle Righetti - who goes by the name Gypsy Mobile Minister on her website - to ask if she could marry the pair at Trump Hotel in the city.
The phone call is said to have taken place around 6pm, and the couple tied the knot just four-and-a-half hours later, with the pair overlooking the Vegas strip.
During the ceremony, the couple held hands and got emotional when 'Ave Maria' played out on a portable speaker.
While the pair are yet to confirm their marriage on social media, Stevie took to Twitter on Wednesday (18.07.18) to declare his love for Faith.
He wrote: ''I love you Faith Renee Jordan (sic)''
She replied: ''I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan (sic)''
The pair first started dating in 2015 and are said to have briefly split last year before reconciling.
Faith was married to The Notorious B.I.G., who was also known as Biggie Smalls, from 1994 to 1997 when he was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.
Their son Christopher Wallace Jr. - who now goes by the name Cee Jay - was just five months old at the time.
Faith and Biggie - whose real name is Christopher Wallace - met at a Bad Boy records photoshoot.
