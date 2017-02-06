R&B star Evans recently revealed she will release The King & I, a collaborative project celebrating the legacy of her late husband, in May (17), just two days before what would have been his 45th birthday.

However, a representative for CNN mixed up their Faiths as they posted about the news on Twitter, wrongly stating: "Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder", despite accompanying the tweet with a picture of Evans.

CNN officials promptly removed the post, but not before fans could poke fun at the error.

Fun-loving Hill was also quick to respond, reposting the CNN tweet and commenting, "This sounds awesome!"

Joining in the fun, Evans replied by asking, "Up for a bonus duet, Ms. Hill?" and then sharing a fan's mocked-up image of Biggie and Hill, adding, "Shout out to faithhill for holding it down!"