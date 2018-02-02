F Gary Gray is reportedly in talks to direct the 'Men in Black' reboot.

The 48-year-old film producer has had a very successful few years as he's recently wrapped up 'Fast and Furious 8' and now bosses at Sony are keen to persuade him to lead the forthcoming blockbuster, which will be a spin-off from the original trilogy of movies starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, and are close to signing the deal.

Sony got the idea to reboot the fantasy film after the success of 'Jurassic World' and are expected to take it down a similar route by recruiting a whole new cast.

'Iron Man' writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum have written the script for the new film, while Steven Spielberg will serve as an executive producer on the untitled flick.

It's not yet known who will take on the lead roles in the blockbuster but, according to Deadline, Sony have already set a provisional June 14, 2019 release date.

And that's not the only big spin-off expected to hit the big screen next year as Sony recently announced that the 'Spider-Man' reboot 'Silver & Black' will be released on February 8, 2019 - four months after the release of 'Venom' starring Tom Hardy.

And fans could be in for a treat as it was previously revealed that Spider-Man could feature in the same universe as 'Venom' and 'Silver & Black'.

Amy Pascal recently revealed the studio's plans for the iconic superhero, seemingly confirming that Spider-Man - who is played by English actor Tom Holland - will feature in a number of spin-off movies.

Amy explained: ''Those movies will all take place in the world that we are now creating for Peter Parker.

''They'll be adjuncts to it, it may be different locations but it will still all be in the same world, and they will be connected to each other as well.''

By contrast, the studio has previously insisted the spin-off movies would not include Spider-Man, despite his connections to the main protagonists.