Ezra Miller, Warwick Davis and Claudia Kim are among the stars from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World to have recorded songs for a festive charity album.

A host of famous faces from the 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' movies, as well as the 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' stage production, have picked a holiday classic to feature on 'A Magical Time of Year', which will raise money for the author's children's charity, the Lumos Foundation.

Lumos ambassador Warwick Davis, who portrayed Professor Filius Flitwick, Griphook the goblin and other roles in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, said: ''I had such fun singing 'Merry Christmas Everyone', a song I've loved since the original recording by Shakin' Stevens. Through your support of this album, you'll be helping Lumos make a real difference to the lives of children and families, and be adding a little magic to your holidays.''

Ezra, who plays Credence Barebone in the 'Fantastic Beasts' series, has teamed up with his co-star Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) for 'Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah', and also recorded a solo track, the album's closer, 'O Holy Night'.

Claudia, best known as Nagini in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', has recorded a version of 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!', and that, along with Warwick's 'Merry Christmas Everyone' and 'What Christmas Means to Me' by Thomas Aldridge - who is currently playing Ron Weasley in the London production of '...the Cursed Child' - are available to download now ahead of the release of the album on November 29.

Thomas appears again on the album as he and Michelle Gayle - his on-stage wife Hermione Granger - have recorded 'What Are You Doing New Year's Eve' together.

Other tracks on the album include a version of 'White Christmas' by David Bradley, who played Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filtch in the 'Harry Potter' films and Alison Sudol's ('Fantastic Beasts' Queenie Goldstein) take on 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'.

For every album sold, £1.20 will be donated to the Lumos Foundation to help orphans around the world.

'A Magical Time of Year' (Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Artists, in Support of Lumos)

full track listing:

'What Christmas Means To Me' - Thomas Aldridge

'Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!' - Claudia Kim

'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas' - Kevin Guthrie

'The Christmas Song' - Chris Jarman

'Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah' - Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller

'Silent Night' - Michelle Gayle

'Merry Christmas Everyone' - Warwick Davis

'Santa Baby' - Poppy Corby-Tuech

'What Are You Doing New Year's Eve' - Thomas Aldridge, Michelle Gayle

'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' - Alison Sudol

'White Christmas' - David Bradley

'Come, O Come, Emmanuel' - William Nadylam

'O Holy Night' - Ezra Miller