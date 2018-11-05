Ezra Miller thinks it's time to ''drop men like flies''.

The 26-year-old actor has said men in today's society need to be ''rehabilitated'' in the wake of movements such as #MeToo and Time's Up - which aim to bring an end to sexual misconduct and push for gender equality - as he wants men to realise what they need to change.

He said: ''Let's rehabilitate men. Let's drop men like flies. I'm with it. And then let's rehabilitate them when they're on the ground. This is some 'Wonder Woman' s**t right here. What's the Amazonian solution to this?''

The 'Justice League' star identifies as gender fluid - meaning he has no fixed gender and doesn't identify entirely with being male or female - and says he has been ''overjoyed'' to find that there's plenty of room in Hollywood for his ''very strange and fluid expressions''.

He added to the latest issue of GQ Style magazine: ''I'm comfortable with all the pronouns. I let he/his/him ride, and that's fine. I was pleasantly surprised and overjoyed by how much room there was for my very strange and fluid expressions.''

Meanwhile, the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' actor - who came out as queer in 2012 - recently praised author J.K. Rowling for her 2007 revelation in which she said 'Harry Potter' character Albus Dumbledore is gay, as he thinks it has been a ''gift'' to the LGBTQ community.

He said: ''People have to take a moment and acknowledge the gift that Jo Rowling gave us by writing one of the greatest characters in literary history, one of the most beloved characters across the whole spectrum of civil society, and the beliefs and ideologies there; one of the most beloved characters; and then, at the end of writing that series, was like, 'Oh, yeah, and he's gay. What? Step to me.' She is forever a god for that.''