Ezra Miller has said he is ''in awe'' of his fans.

The 25-year-old actor has raked in ''legions'' of fans since starring as The Flash in DC comics ensemble movie 'Justice League' - which hit cinema screens last month - and the young star can't believe how ''brilliant'' and ''self-expressive'' his followers are.

Speaking about his fans, Ezra said: ''I'm in awe of the new legions of brilliant self-expressive youngsters who're 100 percent the only hope and who we must turn to ... I'm definitely ready for the army of queer, super-youngsters to overtake planet Earth and save us all.''

The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' actor doesn't consider himself a role-model to his fans, although he does believe that all humans have a ''responsibility'' to ''listen deeply'' to other people's ''grievances''.

When asked by Wonderland magazine about his responsibility to be a role model in the public eye, he said: ''I feel a human responsibility that I think we all share, to listen as deeply as possible to the grievances of others. To try and show up as best I can for the other beings that I am sharing a life with.''

Ezra's stance as a role model comes as he opened up about his sexuality in an interview five years ago, where he confirmed he is gay.

However, the 'Perks of Being a Wallflower' star was subsequently told by numerous people that the decision to come out would harm his future career prospects.

He said: ''Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I've never spoken to. They said there's a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image.

''I was told I had done a 'silly' thing in ... thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.''