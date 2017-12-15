Ezra Miller has said he is ''in awe'' of his fans, as he can't believe how ''brilliant'' and ''self-expressive'' they are.
Ezra Miller has said he is ''in awe'' of his fans.
The 25-year-old actor has raked in ''legions'' of fans since starring as The Flash in DC comics ensemble movie 'Justice League' - which hit cinema screens last month - and the young star can't believe how ''brilliant'' and ''self-expressive'' his followers are.
Speaking about his fans, Ezra said: ''I'm in awe of the new legions of brilliant self-expressive youngsters who're 100 percent the only hope and who we must turn to ... I'm definitely ready for the army of queer, super-youngsters to overtake planet Earth and save us all.''
The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' actor doesn't consider himself a role-model to his fans, although he does believe that all humans have a ''responsibility'' to ''listen deeply'' to other people's ''grievances''.
When asked by Wonderland magazine about his responsibility to be a role model in the public eye, he said: ''I feel a human responsibility that I think we all share, to listen as deeply as possible to the grievances of others. To try and show up as best I can for the other beings that I am sharing a life with.''
Ezra's stance as a role model comes as he opened up about his sexuality in an interview five years ago, where he confirmed he is gay.
However, the 'Perks of Being a Wallflower' star was subsequently told by numerous people that the decision to come out would harm his future career prospects.
He said: ''Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I've never spoken to. They said there's a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image.
''I was told I had done a 'silly' thing in ... thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.''
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Based on real events, this sharply well-made film shifts from a rather light-hearted comedy into...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...