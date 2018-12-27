Ezra Miller was stunned with the way J.K. Rowling had added extra detail and context to some of his favourite characters from the original 'Harry Potter' series in the 'Fantastic Beasts' saga.
Ezra Miller was ''practically tearing out'' his hair when he got the script for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.
The 26-year-old actor - who reprises his role as Credence Barebone in the second instalment of the wizarding spin-off saga - is a huge 'Harry Potter' fan and was stunned with the way writer J.K. Rowling had added extra detail and context to some of his favourite characters from the original series.
He told SciFiNow magazine: ''If you are someone who read a 'Harry Potter' book, even once, you're gonna freak out.
''It is mind-blowing and the way Jo can add notes to a broader story and flip the context of other events or characters that we know, love and remember is just incredible.
''When I read this one, I was practically tearing out my hair.''
Ezra recently admitted he can't believe his luck that he gets to be part of the movie franchise.
He said: ''What's really great and what I find really wonderful is the way that this environment facilitates expression, it's really special. It's a very particular feeling on this set. It's immense. It's also more quieter than a lot of smaller sets I've ever been on. There's a real sense of collaboration in the process of finding each scene.
''We take time to rehearse, which is a rare gift when you're on a studio schedule making an enormous movie. We have a lot of really considered conversations in which everyone's voice is heard who's participating in the scene. We work really intimately with these various devoted departments, like the puppeteers and the visual effects department, the props department, you know, various people who are enabling us to fall deeper and deeper into a world of imagination, and so that is a delight.
''I haven't had any specific requests for things to happen in the story. I'm very, very, very pleased with all of the material.
''I find a lot of depth and meaning in it. I still do. I still relate and connect to it as directly as I did when I was first interacting with the material as a young person.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Based on real events, this sharply well-made film shifts from a rather light-hearted comedy into...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...