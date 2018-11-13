Ezra Miller thinks he's only ''relatable'' because his job allows him to be ''extremely selfish''.

The 26-year-old actor - who identifies as gender fluid and describes himself as queer - is considered to be a relatable person for those who don't fit in with traditional stereotypes, but he has now said he believes his relatability is just a ''fortunate byproduct'' of his job as an actor allowing him to be himself.

Speaking at the UK premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' - in which he reprises his role as Credence - at London's Leicester Square on Tuesday (13.11.18), he said: ''[Being relatable] is the fortunate byproduct of doing something extremely selfishly. So like, I think artists inherently ... you work with the silhouette of your own being, but then what's beautiful is that when something becomes personal enough, people can connect to it.''

And Ezra believes that personality is evident in 'Fantastic Beasts' writer J.K. Rowling - who also penned the 'Harry Potter' books, of which the 'Fantastic Beasts' series is a spin-off - who he says writes ''in a way that's so authentic'', it allows people to ''relate''.

He continued: ''Like what J.K. Rowling does for us. She works from a place that is deeply personal. It comes from her in a way that's so authentic and that makes it something to which everyone can relate.''

Meanwhile, Ezra also noted he was ''extremely excited'' to meet his fans at the premiere, as whilst he believes they're always with him, these events give him a chance to say hello.

He said: ''I'm always extremely excited to be in these strange circles that we run in where we can say 'Hello'. And we'll always be together, but sometimes we'll meet.''