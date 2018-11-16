Ezra Miller has a group of sexual partners he recruits to get jiggy with called his ''polycule'', but insists he does go ''a really long time'' without sex on occasions.
Ezra Miller has a group of sexual partners he calls his ''polycule''.
The 26-year-old actor, who is attracted to both men and women, refers to himself as a ''sexual being'' and he has spent years recruiting people for his sex group, which features members of his band, Sons of an Illustrious Father, and new people he meets.
He said: ''I'm trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, and I feel like I'm married to them 25 lifetimes ago. And then they are in the squad - the polycule.
''And I know they're going to love everyone else in the polycule because we're in the polycule, and we love each other so much.''
Despite having the group - whose name is based on the term ''polyamorous molecule'' - to call upon, the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star abstains from sex for ''a really long time'' on occasions, and admits he had plenty of ''sexless, lonely time'' while playing abused outcast Credence Barebone in the movie.
He said: ''I have more of an ecstatic practice, but I do take to instatic practices at times, so sometimes, I don't have sex for a really long time because a lack of sex is as important to me as sex.
''There's definitely a lot of sexless, lonely time when playing Credence.
''Absolutely - alone, alone, alone, alone, alone.''
Ezra admits he has ''survived abuse'' in the past after one of his former sexual partners turned violent, which meant he could really relate to his 2012 coming-of-age film 'Perks of Being a Wallflower'.
He said: ''I've survived abuse for sure, for sure, in a lot of capacities, starting from a pretty young age.
''There was a close friend who I had a sexual relationship with who really, really turned on me in a violent way.
''So that 'Perks story was pretty close to home for me.''
What's more, during his school days Ezra and his ''friend and also sexual partner'' had fun sexually after discovering some Playboy magazines and a Kama Sutra belonging to the guy's mother
He added to Playboy magazine: ''I remember it being very influential.
''We would jerk each other off while we interacted with that stuff in various ways, actually.''
The full interview with Ezra appears in the latest issue of Playboy.
