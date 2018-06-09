Ezra Miller was drawn to his role in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' because of the parallels between his character, Credence Barebone, and modern LGBTQ experiences.
Ezra Miller was drawn to his role in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' because of the parallels between his character and modern LGBTQ experiences.
The 25-year-old star - who described himself as queer in 2012 - plays Credence Barebone, who attempts to hide his magical abilities at a time when the wizarding world is feared for being ''other'' and took on the part because he could understand the parallels between other suppressed minorities.
He said: ''I was drawn to the role for a wide plethora of reasons, and that was definitely one of them.''
Ezra will reprise his role on the big screen later this year in '
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' and though he kept quiet about what's in store for fans in the new movie, he promised there will be some ''continued exploration'' into his oppressed alter ego.
He added in an interview with Gay Times magazine: ''It will definitely be the continued exploration of that character as he progresses through other chapters of his life.''
The 'Flash' star has previously admitted he was warned that his decision to come out would harm his future career prospects and was told he had been ''silly'' in speaking honestly about his true self.
He said: ''Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I've never spoken to. They said there's a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image.
''I was told I had done a 'silly' thing in ... thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
65 year old Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca to release a jazz piano album by the end of the year.
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Based on real events, this sharply well-made film shifts from a rather light-hearted comedy into...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...