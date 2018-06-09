Ezra Miller was drawn to his role in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' because of the parallels between his character and modern LGBTQ experiences.

The 25-year-old star - who described himself as queer in 2012 - plays Credence Barebone, who attempts to hide his magical abilities at a time when the wizarding world is feared for being ''other'' and took on the part because he could understand the parallels between other suppressed minorities.

He said: ''I was drawn to the role for a wide plethora of reasons, and that was definitely one of them.''

Ezra will reprise his role on the big screen later this year in '

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' and though he kept quiet about what's in store for fans in the new movie, he promised there will be some ''continued exploration'' into his oppressed alter ego.

He added in an interview with Gay Times magazine: ''It will definitely be the continued exploration of that character as he progresses through other chapters of his life.''

The 'Flash' star has previously admitted he was warned that his decision to come out would harm his future career prospects and was told he had been ''silly'' in speaking honestly about his true self.

He said: ''Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I've never spoken to. They said there's a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image.

''I was told I had done a 'silly' thing in ... thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.''