Ezra Miller says the delay on 'The Flash' is because they want to make sure the film is ''just right'' for the fans.

Filming was pushed back on DC's long-in-development standalone movie centred on the titular speedster until later this year, and now Miller - who will reprise the lead role in the superhero flick - has provided an update on the movie, claiming the reason they are taking so long is because they want to create a whole new ''speedster multiverse'' beyond DC.

He said: ''We're talking about sparking a whole new universe, it's not just the DC multiverse, it's the speedster multiverse. And the speedsters are the ones who connect all the disparate pieces of it. 'Cause Marvel is a universe, right? It's a world with all the same characters in it. DC is a multiverse - all these different stories with different realities, different characters and different versions of characters. And the speedsters are the ones who move through it all.''

The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star added that they don't want to make the movie if it becomes anything but a ''consummate beautiful offering'' to fans.

Speaking in a video interview shared by ScreenRant, Miller added: ''Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows he's always late, but then when he arrives, he gets stuff done.

''That's definitely how this film's production schedule is proceeding. [laughs] We're a little late, but the reason why we're late - and this is the honest to God truth - the reason why we're late is because we're all -- and I include myself in this -- we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that's not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make, this movie is also going to be a gift to the fans.

''This movie's going to be a real pure offering to the fans of this material.

''And we've hit a couple of points in the script's development where we've looked at it and gone 'This isn't it, this isn't it yet.' ... I'm really delighted at how focused everyone is on getting it just right, and I'm really devoted to that as well.

''We won't make the film unless it's going to be this consummate beautiful offering to the fans, and to everybody.''

The movie is currently expected to be delayed until 2021.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein - who wrote 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - are directing the script written by 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' scribe Joby Harold.

In a previous interview, Miller admitted his standalone film will cause an ''endless, headache-inducing fabric of multiversality''.

He said: ''What fans understand when they hear 'Flashpoint' would be almost like hearing a word like 'crisis'. We start to understand that our precious DC Universe will inevitably be torn asunder to an endless, headache-inducing fabric of multiversality. The DC hyped-Extended Multiverse, as I plan to call it. Quote me.''