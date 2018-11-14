Ezra Miller dressed as Hedwig for the European premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.

The 26-year-old actor - who identifies as gender fluid - walked the carpet at the premiere in London on Tuesday night (13.11.18) in an all-white feathered ensemble inspired by Harry Potter's owl from J.K Rowling's wizarding franchise.

Ezra also had the words 'Avada Kedavra' written in a pyramid shape on his hands, which is known as the ''Killing Curse'', one of the three ''Unforgivable Curses'' from Rowling's books.

The 'Justice League' star - who plays Credence Barebone in the new magical franchise - was delighted with the reaction he and his castmates got from fans at the event and he thanked Rowling for creating a role which means he's know part of the Potter Universe.

Referring to the fans who were in attendance, he said: ''I'm always extremely excited to be in these strange circles that we run in where we can say 'Hello'. And we'll always be together, but sometimes we'll meet.''

Referring to the new characters that Rowling has created for 'Fantastic Beasts', he added: ''Being relatable is the fortunate byproduct of doing something extremely selfishly. So like, I think artists inherently work with the silhouette of your own being, but then what's beautiful is that when something becomes personal enough, people can connect to it.

''Like what J.K. Rowling does for us. She works from a place that is deeply personal. It comes from her in a way that's so authentic and that makes it something to which everyone can relate.''