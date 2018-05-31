Vampire Weekend's new album is ''94.5 percent done.''

The rock band - comprised of Ezra Koenig, Chris Tomson and Chris Baio - haven't dropped an LP since 2013's Modern Vampires of the City, which won the award for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys in 2014, but fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer as their new fourth studio collection is set to drop soon.

When asked by a fan what percentage the album is at, the band replied: ''94.5%''

However, the group aren't very fast moving as last September they said it was ''80 per cent done but the last 20 per cent is always the hardest.''

Fans have been waiting a while for the new record, but Ezra recently pointed out that 2014 was taken up with touring and promoting their previous album, while the following year was ''mental health year'' as they recovered from the hectic schedule.

His bandmate Chris has also worked on two solo LPs over the last four years, most recently releasing 'Man of the World' earlier in 2017.

He said: ''Every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album. Obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it's been an eternity since the last one but time...is strange. We're still working hard recording, trying to finish ASAP. (sic)''

In the meantime, fans in California can get a taste of their new album at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai next month as the trio are playing two shows there.

The band said in a statement on Instagram: ''[One show's] on Saturday night, the other's Sunday morning. Probably worth catching both (sic).''

The fourth album currently has the working title 'Mitsubishi Macchiato'.