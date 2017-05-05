Example is to become a father for the second time.

The 34-year-old rapper - real name Elliot Gleave - took to Instagram on Friday (05.05.17) to share the news that his wife Erin McNaught is pregnant with the couple's second child.

Posting a picture of Erin cradling her baby bump, the 'Kickstarts' hitmaker - who already has two-year-old son Evander with his spouse - wrote on the photo sharing app: ''How about this for some good news... we've got No. 2 on the way and it's another little boy @mcnaughty (sic)''

And the 30-year-old model posted the same photo on her own account, where she revealed she is currently at the 20-week mark.

She captioned the snap: ''Building our team... @example #20weeks #BoysRule #Grateful (sic)''

Erin also shared a video on her Instagram account of young Evander eating a plum, chanting ''It's a boy'' whilst his dad joins in off camera.

The adorable footage was captioned: ''It's a... (Sound on ) #BigBrother #TastyPlum (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Won't Go Quietly' musician previously admitted he doesn't think people will want to listen to his music now that he's ''happily married'' to Erin - whom he tied the knot with in 2013 - as he no longer leads the same party lifestyle that he did when he was single.

He said: ''I became the soundtrack for people's nights out and weekends but haven't really been that for a few years now.

''All my songs before were about break-ups and should I commit? Should I stay out late and do drugs or should I stay sober?

''Then you get married and have a kid and people don't want to hear about Example being happily married. They want me to be miserable.

''People want festival bangers and songs they can get drunk to in the club or at a house party.''