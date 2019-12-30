Example's son Ennio has perforated his dad's eardrum with a cotton bud.

The 37-year-old singer - who has five-year-old Evander and two-year-old Ennio with wife Erin McNaught - was peacefully sleeping when his toddler pushed a cotton bud into his eardrum causing it to burst and begin bleeding severely.

He took to Twitter on Saturday (28.12.19) to ask fans for advice on the injury.

Example - whose real name is Elliot Gleave - wrote: ''Any advice on perforated eardrums? Has anyone had this before? My youngest woke me up today by shoving a cotton bud down my left ear. It's been bleeding on and off for about an hour.''

The 'Kickstarts' hitmaker left fans disappointed when he had to pull out of a gig at Magnitude Festival at Airlie Beach in Queensland, Australia the following day due to the injury.

He told fans: ''Gig is cancelled I'm afraid due to a burst eardrum.''

His 1.8 million followers were quick to wish the musician a speedy recovery.

Example later took to his Instagram Story on Monday (30.12.19) to post an update on his eardrum ahead of his New Years Eve gig in Sydney.

He wrote: ''Had the all clear from the doctor to perform tomorrow night for NYE in Sydney

''Left ear will be completely covered up like an eye patch. But for ears (sic)''

He also thanked his fans for all their support and ''lovely messages'' over the last few days.

The musician and his family relocated to Australia in April to be closer to his wife's family, but his work is still largely based in London so he does some frequent gruelling travelling to juggle his personal and professional commitments.

Erin previously explained: ''Between May and September, he's doing 12 return flights between here and the UK, which works out roughly every three weeks.

''On his next next trip he's away for five weeks.''