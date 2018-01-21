Example is back with new song 'The Answer' after having a creative splurge inspired by his children.

The 'Kickstarts' hitmaker - who has three-year-old daughter Evander and five-month-old son Ennio with his Australian actress wife Erin McNaught - says until his latest addition to his brood was born he didn't know whether he wanted to make new music or not, but having two children urged him to hit the studio to get away from the ''zombie-land'' his home has become.

Those sessions, brought on ''due to a lack of sleep'', resulted in him penning the ''best'' three singles he's ever recorded.

The 35-year-old rapper - whose real name is Elliot Gleave - told The Daily Star newspaper: ''I was so focused on family that I didn't know whether to rap, sing or what to talk about.

''Then after my second son was born I went to the studio every day for two weeks, because at home it was like zombie-land due to the lack of sleep.

''I wrote the three next singles in the space of a week, the best I've written in five years, I must have been on a baby comedown.

''Maybe it released hormones because I went to studio with a clear head.''

Example, who will release 'The Answer' later this week, previously revealed he'd been sitting on his new album for over 12 months.

The 'Stay Awake' star hadn't been able to release his sixth studio - the follow-up to 2014's 'Live Life Living' - because he was waiting on his record label to allow him to put it out.

Speaking in 2016, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I've had an album ready for over a year now. The industry's changed, I mean you don't see a lot of records; people only want to put out a single. So I mean if they want to put out an album.''

However, that hadn't stopped the British-born star from continuing to write new material for it, as at the time he'd compiled a staggering 50 songs.

Asked if he's still working on it, he said: ''I've written 50 songs this year! Its ready. If not, I'm just going to continue writing songs.''