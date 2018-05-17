The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi 'Star Wars' spin-off will be a direct prequel to 'Episode IV - A New Hope'.

The events of the upcoming anthology film - which will follow non-trilogy movies 'Rogue One' and the upcoming 'Solo' project - will take place immediately before the events of the original 1977 'Star Wars' story. which launched the sci-fi series.

As reported by TMZ, the working title for the spin-off is 'Joshua Tree', and it will focus on the period on Kenobi's life before he mentored Luke Skywalker and set him on a path to become a Jedi Knight.

According to the website, the synopsis reads: ''Obi-Wan is on Tatooine being an elusive hermit and stuff, but secretly watches over an infant Luke Skywalker, whom he delivered to his uncle, Owen.''

It goes on to say that tensions between a tribe of Sand People - led by a ruthless war chief - and local farmers is enough to bring Kenobi out of hiding and ''into Jedi mode''.

Details on the movie come after Ewan McGregor, 41, admitted he would be delighted to reprise his prequel trilogy role as Obi-Wan - a part which was originally played by Sir Alec Guinness in the original trilogy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Golden Globes earlier this year, Ewan said: ''There's a lot of talk, and I'd be happy to play him again, but I don't know anything more than you do.''