Ewan McGregor would love to return for a 'Christopher Robin' sequel.

The 47-year-old actor took on the title role in the new movie - which sees Christopher all grown up as Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and friends try to help him rediscover his childhood joy and imagination - and he would be delighted to reprise the part.

He told The i newspaper: ''Totally ready for the sequel. It was never mentioned when we shot it [but] I'd be happy to do it again. I'd be up for it. I'll sign on the dotted line right now.''

The star also lent his voice to the 'Beauty and the Beast' live action retelling last year, bringing Lumiere to life, and after making the two Disney movies he admits there is something special about seeing the famous logo appear in the cinema.

He said: ''I was thinking, 'God, I've done a Disney movie.' The first film I ever saw in the cinema was 'Bedknobs and Broomsticks'.

''[Now children will] watch ['Christopher Robin'] over and over again. People will come up to you and say, 'I watched your film a hundred times.' ''

The nostalgia aspect of 'Christopher Robin' - which is based on the hugely popular stories of A.A Milne - isn't lost on McGregor, who has read the books to his four daughters.

He added: ''I'm so familiar with all the stories. I've read them to my kids and I know I know those stories. They're not new to me.

''I can only assume that I was read them when I was little and my mum said she did read them to me. My dad went, 'No, I don't think so!' Which was very telling - my dad probably didn't read me so many stories, I guess.''